Demand for Modest Clothing During Ramadan & Eid

As the holy month of Ramadan ends, attention turns to the feast of Eid al-Fitr. The three day event is celebrated with tasty food and shopping, specifically new clothing for Eid al-Fitr celebration.

During this time of year, several fashion companies try to appeal to those who dress more modest for their faith. These new trends are catching people's attention, especially Miami Boutique owner Ferhan Brhan from Brhan’s Closet.

“To be honest, it has never been commercialized," said Brhan. "I want to say just up until the last two years.”

She said the charity of gift giving has always been a part of the Ramadan season, with gifts traditionally given during Eid al-Fitr.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

“It’s something you celebrate with your family, friends, loved ones," she said. "And, you want to give the gift of anything, but the best gift is something they can benefit from.”

That’s where her clothing lines comes in. She was born and raised in Miami and had a difficult time finding fashion that fit her faith. So, she was inspired to start her own collection.

“With my business, I make sure it is something that I would personally wear," Brhan said. "When it comes to the fabric, I try to make sure it is as breathable.”

In the meantime, Brhan is looking to expand her store. She plans to offer more options, flowing fabrics and bright colors as a way that allow women to express their personality.

The holy month of Ramadan is expected to finish Sunday, May 1st. Following Ramadan, Eid al-Fitr will mark the end of the month-long fast.