Demolition of graffiti-covered abandoned building in downtown Miami underway

Demolition work has begun on the graffiti-covered building in downtown Miami after the city filed a lawsuit against the developer.

The former VITAS building, a 19-story commercial structure on SE 2nd Street, was covered in graffiti on each level after it was abandoned. The lawsuit said the building has been in that condition for over a year.

Demolition of the building had been stalled until now.

Miami Commissioner Damian Pardo told NBC6 the demolition work began after the city filed the lawsuit on Dec. 3 against the developer, Northwestern Capital Corporation.

Pardo said the work is expected to be done by mid- to late-January.

A statement from the commissioner reads: “The VITAS building has been a source of frustration for some of our residents, and we share their concerns about its current condition. Our office has been actively working with the developers and city staff while navigating a highly complex process and identifying the most efficient path toward a speedy resolution. This work includes a lawsuit filed by the city, discussions regarding meeting specific conditions, and following a sequence of actions involving engineers and other professionals to ensure everything is done safely and by regulations. Demolition has already begun, but progress has been slower than anticipated due to the intricate nature of demolishing the project and the typical delays, including moratoriums, that come with the holiday season. We thank the residents for their patience and understanding as we continue to make progress on this issue. Our office will update you as we move closer to resolving this matter.”