New Phone Number Released in Broward for Vaccine Appointments

Seniors 65 and older and healthcare workers in Broward County have a new phone number for scheduling COVID-19 vaccine appointments through the state.

Appointments for Department of Health in Broward vaccination sites can be made at 866-201-6313. For those requiring TTY access, the phone number is 833-476-1526.

When people call the appointment number, they will be asked through an automated system to enter information using their telephone keypad. Live agents will call people back to make appointments until all current appointments are filled.

People who receive their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine at DOH-Broward sites through this new appointment system will be asked to schedule their second dose through this new system.

People who received their first dose of vaccine at a DOH-Broward site without making an appointment in this new appointment system do not need to make an appointment for their second dose. They should return to the same site on the date written on their vaccination card at the same time as they arrived for their first dose. Other than these individuals receiving their second dose, no one will be served without an appointment.

For more information, visit http://broward.floridahealth.gov