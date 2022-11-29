Florida

Deputies Find Body of Missing Child Who Fell Off Boat in Central Florida Lake

The child, who was not identified, was with his two brothers on his father's pontoon when he fell in the water and was struck by the boat's propeller

Deputies in central Florida have found the body of a missing child who fell off a boat and into a lake over the weekend.

The 9-year-old boy, who is from Port St. Lucie, fell off the boat in a lake located east of Winter Haven around 2:30 p.m. Saturday, the Polk County Sheriff's Office said.

Sheriff Grady Judd said Tuesday morning that the boy's body had been found.

The child, who was not identified, was with his two brothers on his father's pontoon when he fell in the water and was struck by the boat's propeller, authorities said.

The father jumped into the water while one of the brothers called 911.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officials along with Polk County Fire Rescue and the Seminole County Sheriff's Office assisted in the search.

Polk County Sheriff's investigators said the child was not wearing a personal flotation device, but was not required to wear one by law.

