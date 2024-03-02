Deputies identify 3 suspects involved in the high-speed police chase of a stolen vehicle in West Park

Broward Sheriff’s Office has identified the three suspects arrested after a high-speed chase of a stolen vehicle in Broward on Friday.



The three suspects are a 17-year-old male, a 16-year-old female and a 15-year-old female.



Multiple law enforcement agencies, including Broward Sheriff's deputies and Florida Highway Patrol troopers, pursued the silver Hyundai that was reported stolen out of Cape Coral in southwest Florida.

Authorities found the vehicle in central Broward and an aviation unit followed it as it traveled through Broward. At one point, the vehicle sped through residential side streets.

Chopper 6 captured an undercover black pickup truck performing a PIT maneuver to stop the Hyundai, damaging the front passenger side.

The Hyundai swerved and hit a mailbox, but managed to get away.

The final PIT maneuver tore off the Hyundai's bumper and the chase eventually came to an end near Southwest 25th Street and 38th Avenue in West Park.

The occupants got out of the car with their hands up and went down to the ground before officers eventually put them in handcuffs.

Three people — a male driver and two female passengers — were taken into custody.

They face several charges, including fleeing and eluding law enforcement, grand theft auto, and reckless driving, BSO said.

No injuries were reported.

Across the street from her home, Carolyn Allen said she heard everything from deputies' commands and sirens to helicopters in the air.

“I heard, get out, get out the car,” Allen said. “It was scary, I got on the other side of my bed down because I didn't know if shooting was going to start."

Allen eventually looked outside to see what was going on and witnessed the immediate aftermath of the pursuit.

“My sister called me to say I'm calling to make sure your doors are locked because they're across the street in front of your house,” Allen said.

Patrick St. Louis said the PIT maneuver happened in front of his house. He's thankful that no one was outside.

“I could’ve been walking across the street, and it could’ve been a whole lot worse than it was,” St. Louis said.

Many of his neighbors agree that the dangerous afternoon could’ve ended differently.

“He went that way instead of coming this way,” Allen said.