Deputies search for missing woman after video shows possible carjacking in Seminole County

Deputies in Seminole County are searching for a missing woman video showed a possible carjacking in Winter Park Thursday.

According to the Seminole County Sheriff's Office, just before 6 p.m., a witness was able to record an armed suspect pointing a weapon at the driver of a white Dodge Durango at an intersection in Winter Springs.

Credit: Seminole County Sheriff's Office

Video released by SCSO shows the armed suspect in a black hoodie, wearing what appears to be a Halloween mask, and dark clothing.

The suspect is seen getting out of a green Acura sedan later jumps into the Durango through the back driver's side door.

Authorities said the missing driver is Katherine Altagracia Guerrero De Aguasvias, a 31-year-old woman from Homestead.

Katherine Altagracia Guerrero De Aguasvias | Credit: Seminole County Sheriff's Office

According to SCSO, the armed suspect is believed to be a white or Hispanic man.

Deputies are searching for a second suspect, who is also believed to be a white or Hispanic man, and was allegedly driving the green Acura closely behind the Durango.

The Dodge Durango has a Florida license plate of KVFF22.

Officials said if anyone spots the vehicle, they should not approach it, but instead call 911 or contact the Seminole County Sheriff's Office.