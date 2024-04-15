Deputies, SWAT respond after shooting at Lauderdale Lakes shopping plaza injures 1

Deputies and SWAT officers responded to a Lauderdale Lakes shopping plaza Monday morning after a shooting that left one person hospitalized, officials said.

The incident happened around 8:30 a.m. at a shopping center in the 3900 block of West Oakland Park Boulevard, Broward Sheriff's Office officials said.

Deputies responded to a report of a shooting and found one person suffering from a gunshot wound.

The person was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Their identity and exact condition weren't released.

Footage from the scene showed deputies and SWAT officers at the scene outside a Dunkin'-Baskin Robbins.

Witnesses said a person barricaded inside the shop after the shooting, and BSO officials said the incident was active and advised residents to avoid the area.

No other information was immediately known.

Check back with NBC6 for updates.