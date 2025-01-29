BSO travels to D.R. amid probe into bodies found in JetBlue plane's landing gear

The Broward Sheriff's Office on Wednesday said deputies traveled to the Dominican Republic to continue their investigation after two bodies that were found in a JetBlue plane's landing gear at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport earlier this month.

According to BSO, detectives met with investigators in the Dominican Republic and possible family members of the deceased.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The two bodies were discovered on Jan. 7 during a "routine post-flight maintenance inspection," Jetblue said.

While the bodies have not been identified, a mother from the Dominican Republic believes her missing 16-year-old son was on board the plane.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Speaking to NBC6 exclusively, Ironelis Castillo said her son, Elvis Borquez Castillo, left the Dominican Republic on Jan. 4. and is confident about when he left because a neighborhood driver told her he took her son to a nearby airport. But since then, there has been no communication between the two.

NBC6 has looked at the plane's history, and according to FlightAware, on Jan. 5, that particular plane did make a stop in Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic.

Ironelis said that investigators told her there was an 80% chance her son was one of those bodies that were found on the plane.

The Broward County Medical Examiner is working to positively identify the deceased.