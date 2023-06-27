DeSantis receives controversial measure that could eliminate permanent alimony

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday formally received a controversial measure that includes eliminating permanent alimony — the Legislature’s fourth attempt in recent years at rewriting the state’s alimony laws.

The bill (SB 1416), in part, would eliminate permanent alimony and create a formula for alimony payments based on the lengths of marriages.

Among other changes, it would allow people paying alimony to seek modifications if “a supportive relationship exists or has existed” involving their ex-spouses in the previous year.

DeSantis, who is running for president, vetoed an alimony bill last year, and former Gov. Rick Scott vetoed two alimony measures.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

But after years of battling about the issue, The Florida Bar’s Family Law Section and supporters of overhauling the system signed off on this year’s version.

The bill moved steadily through the Legislature, and received final approval on May 2.

But the proposal drew criticism from members of the “First Wives Advocacy” group, which is made up mostly of older women who rely on permanent alimony payments.

Supporters of the measure maintain that it would “codify” court rulings about permanent alimony into state law.

Sen. Joe Gruters, a Sarasota Republican who shepherded the bill, contended the proposed changes would not unconstitutionally affect existing alimony settlements, an issue that DeSantis raised in last year’s veto. But other backers of the measure conceded that the measure would allow modifications to current permanent-alimony agreements.