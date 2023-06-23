Ron DeSantis

DeSantis signs measure to expand KidCare eligibility

By News Service Florida

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday signed 10 bills, including a measure that will expand eligibility for the KidCare subsidized health-insurance program.

The KidCare bill (HB 121), which passed unanimously during the legislative session that ended May 5, will revamp an income threshold for families.

Under KidCare, families who do not qualify for Medicaid can pay $15 or $20 a month in premiums to insure children.

Subsidized coverage is available to families with incomes up to 200 percent of the federal poverty level, or about $60,000 for a family of four, according to a House staff analysis.

The bill will increase that threshold to 300 percent of the federal poverty level, or $90,000 for a family of four.

It also will require the Florida Healthy Kids Corp. to establish a new income-based tier system for premiums paid by families.

House bill sponsors Robin Bartleman, D-Weston, and Dana Trabulsy, R-Fort Pierce, issued statements Thursday that said families have faced a dilemma of losing KidCare coverage if they earn more money.

“Families in Florida are struggling,” Bartleman said. “They are struggling to put a roof over their head, pay for child care and put food on the table. They are also struggling to afford health care for their children — their most precious asset. This new law gives more of Florida’s working families access to health care and prevents the fear of losing coverage for their kids if they earn a few extra dollars.”

