Despite evacuation order, some residents of Florida's Cedar Key riding out Hurricane Idalia

Despite an evacuation order and warnings of potentially deadly flooding, some residents of Florida's Cedar Key said they planned to ride out Hurricane Idalia.

Almost 900 residents were under mandatory orders to evacuate the island near the coast of Florida's Big Bend region, which remained in the projected path of Idalia.

The hurricane was forecast to intensify to a major hurricane before making landfall, and the area around Cedar Key was expected to see some of the worst storm surge.

A row of Florida Highway Patrol troopers were seen rolling through as the 4 p.m. Tuesday deadline to evacuate approached and Cedar Key was quickly turning into a ghost town.

Homes and businesses were boarded up but at a local gas station, people were still stocking up on ice, water and gasoline.

"We're going to a hotel in Gainesville," said resident Traci Argraves, who said she's not taking any chances with Idalia.

There's fear that the small bridges that help connect the island to the mainland cannot withstand the storm surge, which could be between 10 and 15 feet.

An elite team of rescue specialists loaded up and shipped to Orlando with all their essentials to help anyone who needs it after the hurricane passes.

Emergency management officials said it's likely Cedar Key could be cut off from the mainland.

Despite the dire warning, some residents, like Michael Bobbitt, said they're staying put.

"I have a house on a high elevation sitting on top of a hill and I have a second floor and I have a boat tied up and ready to go," Bobbitt said. "When the streets become waterways, I’m going to get out and about to see who I can get to to help."

Argraves said she would normally stay but not this time. She said now she's worried about what she may find when she returns home.

"We do have friends here that are staying, we have neighbors that are staying, I would like to see them still here," she said.

Bobbitt said he also fears for the island's future.

"I don’t think Cedar Key as we think of it will exist here tomorrow," he said.

Lorena Inclan reported from Cedar Key.