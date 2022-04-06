disney cruise line

Disney Cruise Line to Set Sail From Port Everglades Starting Next Year

The project is expected to be completed by fall of 2023

The Disney Cruise Line will be setting sail from Port Everglades for the first time starting next year.

At their meeting Tuesday, Broward County commissioners approved a plan to transform one of the port's terminals into a home for the Disney ships.

"Disney is known for its remarkable creativity worldwide. I'm sure this new terminal will reflect the magical Disney experience for travelers," Broward Mayor Michael Udine said in a statement. "We are certainly very happy and complimented that Disney Cruise Line will be sailing from our Port Everglades."

The project is expected to be completed by fall of 2023. A 15-year partnership between the county and Disney Cruise Line will include one ship that will be homeported in Port Everglades year-round beginning fall 2023, joined by a second seasonal ship in 2025.

Disney's original homeport is Port Canaveral.

