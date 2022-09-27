Disney World Remains Open as Florida Braces for Ian; Some Disney Hotels Set to Close

With Hurricane Ian bearing down on Florida's southwest coast Tuesday afternoon, Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando said it planned to remain open as usual, though it was prepared to adjust that plan as needed. Meanwhile, some surrounding Disney properties were set to temporarily close in anticipation of the storm that could hit the peninsula early Wednesday as a Category 4 hurricane with winds of up to 140 mph.

The company said in a statement that its theme parks and Disney Springs shopping area are "currently operating under normal conditions," but it was prepared to make adjustments as needed based on weather data.

Ian struck Cuba Tuesday morning with sustained top winds of 125 mph, and as much as 14 feet of storm surge was predicted along the country's western coast.

The storm was forecast to strengthen even more over warm Gulf of Mexico waters, reaching top winds of 140 mph as it approaches Florida’s southwest coast and strengthens into hurricane force late Tuesday into Wednesday morning.

Disney said the following properties will be closed Wednesday through Friday:

Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground. Performances of "Hoop-Dee-Doo Musical Revue" have also been canceled; the statement said prepaid reservations will be automatically canceled and refunded.

Copper Creek Cabins at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge

Treehouse Villas at Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa

The Bungalows at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort

Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser resort will also be closed through Friday.

In addition, Disney's Typhoon Lagoon, Winter Summerland Miniature Golf and Fantasia Gardens Miniature Golf will all be closed Wednesday and Thursday, the company said.

Disney said it is contacting guests with current and upcoming reservations since these locations will be closing. It also said it is not enforcing cancellation policies for dining and other experiences like Savi’s Workshop and Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique.

