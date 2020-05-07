coronavirus

Disney World Restaurant, Entertainment Complex to Reopen

Getty Images

ORLANDO, FL – MARCH 23: Disney Springs shopping areas remain closed to the public due to the Coronavirus threat on March 23, 2020 in Orlando, Florida. The United States has surpassed 43,000 confirmed cases of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) and the death toll climbed to at least 514.

" data-ellipsis="false">

Walt Disney World plans to reopen its restaurant and entertainment area later this month, though the theme parks and hotels will remain closed.

Disney Springs vice president Matt Simon posted Thursday on the official Disney Parks Blog that the area will reopen May 20 with enhanced safety measures to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Those measures include increased cleaning procedures, the use of appropriate face coverings by both cast members and guests, limited-contact guest services and additional safety training for cast members.

“Following the guidance of government and health officials, a limited number of shopping and dining experiences that are owned by third-party operating participants will begin to open during this initial phase,” Simon said.

Local

coronavirus 37 mins ago

NBC 6 Survey: Health Care Workers Split On Next Step For Economy

unemployment 3 hours ago

Data Shows Gain in Florida’s Unemployment Trust Fund in First Part of April

The post didn't say which businesses would open first. Disney Springs is an outdoor shopping, dining and entertainment complex that covers about 120 acres at the Walt Disney World Resort.

Walt Disney World closed in March in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

coronavirusOrlandoWalt Disney World ResortDisney Springs
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World NBCLX Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral Weather Weather alerts Video Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Making A Difference Voices With Jawan Strader
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us