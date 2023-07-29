Diver struck by police boat near Boca Chita Key identified as husband of former Obama administration member

A diver who was hospitalized after being struck by a Miami-Dade Police Department boat Wednesday afternoon has been identified as the husband of a former member of the Obama administration.

James Ramsay Covey, 39, of Coral Gables was injured in the crash around 2 p.m. offshore of Boca Chita Key, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officials said.

Covey is the husband of Francesca Lopez Covey, who was the former Public Engagement Liaison in the administration.

According to a police report, the Miami-Dade Police Department boat was leaving a safety stop when its engine struck Covey.

He was airlifted to Jackson Hospital South for treatment for their injuries. His exact condition was unknown.

Parts of the rescue were captured on radio scanner transmissions.

“Approximately 40-years-old. He’s got a laceration to his left heel. He’s got a laceration to his…I’m sorry, his right heel, his right arm and to his buttocks," a man says in one of the calls.

“He was going to Boca Chita and it was a propeller hit. We’re going to need an air rescue too," another caller says.