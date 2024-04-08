Dog recovering after being found slashed in Pembroke Pines, possibly from machete

A dog is in the hospital recovering after a woman found her with a giant slash across the back of her neck in Pembroke Pines.

The dog, named Hunter, was picked up by a good Samaritan who rushed the pup to Sunshine Animal Hospital where doctors had to perform a two-hour surgery.

"We worked on the muscles deep, we put them together like a reconstruction and then once we were able to approach the skin we put a lot of staples in,” said Dr. Ember Moreno.

The doctor said the injury seems to be from a machete or a large sharp object and investigators are looking into whether someone intentionally did this to the canine.

The dog is also going to need ACL surgery and with the growing cost for the pup's care, I Heart Animal rescue and the Brady Hunter Foundation were quick to step in and help.

The bill is expected to be around $10,000.

Once Hunter is out of the hospital I Heart Animal Rescue says they hope a loving family will adopt the dog.