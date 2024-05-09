Wild hogs on the loose in Miramar community have residents concerned

Miramar residents are voicing concerns over wild hogs on the loose in their community that were captured on camera digging holes and destroying lawns.

Residents started raising their concerns over the hogs earlier this week but on Thursday the animals were back and caught on camera once more.

Video obtained by NBC6 shows three feral hogs chewing on grass outside a home on Southwest 24th Street in the Harbour Lakes Estate community.

Residents said landscaping was torn to shreds as the animals worked around the yards to find their next meal.

Another neighbor also caputured photos of the hogs at night, wandering around different parts of the community.

A resident named Ron said he first learned of the issue when the HOA sent out a letter regarding the hogs.

"I have not seen any, but curious. We also have received emails about other animals like snakes, coyotes, things like that," he said.

In the letter, the HOA said they're working with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission to address the residents' concerns, and advised neighbors to avoid confrontation with the hogs.

"If you encounter a wild hog, do not approach, or attempt to feed it. Instead, slowly, and calmly back away from the animal, giving it plenty of space," the letter read.

Ron said he's worried about his kids and pets.

"They initially thought it was a groundhog. I was like, no, wild hog, think Pumbaa from 'Lion King,'" he said. "It concerns me as the community from a safety issue, but I think it comes with the territory. We are in the Everglades."

The FWC said they do not provide removal services for wild hogs, but this species is not protected in Florida.