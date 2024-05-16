Dolphin Expressway closures taking place during bridge construction

Starting on Friday there will be major closures on the eastbound Dolphin Expressway during the construction of a bridge support structure.

The closures will be implemented from Northwest 17th Avenue to I-95 and will be taking place as noted below:

11 p.m. Friday, May 17 until 9 a.m. Saturday, May 18

10 p.m. Saturday, May 18 until 8 a.m. Sunday, May 19

Nightly on Sunday, May 19 through Thursday, May 24, between the hours of 10 p.m. and 5:30 a.m.

Source: FDOT

Detours

Drivers on eastbound SR 836 will have to:

Exit at NW 17 Avenue, then continue south across NW 7 Street

Turn left at SW 1 Street and continue east

Turn right at South Miami Avenue

Turn right to access the ramp to I-95 north or south

Drivers going to Biscayne Boulevard and the MacArthur Causeway can continue east on Southwest 1st Street and turn left on Biscayne Boulevard to connect with the MacArthur Causeway entrance ramp at Northeast 1st Terrace

Drivers on Northwest 12th Avenue wanting to access eastbound SR 836, I-95, Biscayne Boulevard, and the MacArthur Causeway can continue south on Northwest 12th Avenue, turn left at Southwest 1st Street, and follow the detours above.

Updates on additional roadway closures will be provided weekly until the bridge has been completed. For more information on the project, click here.