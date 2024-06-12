Videos show widespread flooding as storms inundate South Florida

Heavy rain was causing flooding throughout South Florida Wednesday, leading to major issues at airports and on roadways including the closure of a stretch of Interstate 95.

A flash flood emergency and flash flood warnings were issued Wednesday afternoon for parts of Broward and Miami-Dade counties as storms continued to soak the area.

Videos posted to social media showed how the flooding and relentless rain affected people and traffic around town.

Heavy flooding in North Miami Beach Wednesday afternoon.

A home pool was overflowed with floodwaters in Hollywood Wednesday afternoon.

Roads were inundated with rain water in Dania Beach Wednesday afternoon.

People were seen with a kayak on the street in Golden Beach Wednesday afternoon.

A sidewalk disappeared into floodwaters as showers soaked Hallandale Beach Wednesday afternoon.

Severe storms impacted Martin County after a possible tornado tore down trees and caused damage to vehicles and properties. No injuries were reported.

Video shows uprooted trees and damaged property after possible tornado in Martin County.

Flooding drenched Wilton Manors Wednesday afternoon.

