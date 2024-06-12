Videos show widespread flooding as storms inundate South Florida

Heavy rain was causing flooding throughout South Florida Wednesday, leading to major issues at airports and on roadways including the closure of a stretch of Interstate 95.
A flash flood emergency and flash flood warnings were issued Wednesday afternoon for parts of Broward and Miami-Dade counties as storms continued to soak the area.
Videos posted to social media showed how the flooding and relentless rain affected people and traffic around town.
Severe storms impacted Martin County after a possible tornado tore down trees and caused damage to vehicles and properties. No injuries were reported.
