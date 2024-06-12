WATCH LIVE: Heavy rain causes flooding, airport issues and I-95 closure in South Florida

A steady deluge of heavy rain was causing flooding throughout South Florida Wednesday, leading to major issues at airports and on roadways including the closure of a stretch of Interstate 95.
The I-95 closure was happening in the southbound lanes at Griffin Road, Florida Highway Patrol officials said.
Southbound traffic was being diverted at Oakland Park Boulevard and vehicles were being allowed to re-enter the highway at Stirling Road.
The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.
One vehicle was flooded in the area but there were no reported injuries, FHP officials said. Officials said the closure would remain in effect until further notice and until the water drains from the highway.
Other areas of I-895 were also experiencing flooding, including the southbound ramp at 151st Street and the northbound ramp at 135th Street. Express lanes were also flooded at Northwest 67th Street.
Major roadway flooding was being encountered across Miami-Dade and Broward, in areas including Hallandale Beach, Hollywood, downtown Miami, North Miami Beach and elsewhere.
At Dania Pointe in Dania Beach, cars were stuck on roadways or driving on sidewalks to get through the floodwaters.
Wilton Manors Police reported that Andrews Avenue at 26th Street was underwater.
Authorities were advising motorists to stay off roadways as there were multiple reports of vehicles becoming stranded in flooded areas.
Officials at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport said there were delays and cancellations as there was standing water at the airport and neighboring roadways.
Miami International Airport also had flights that were being impacted by the weather. Both airports were urging travelers to check with their airline for flight information.
Check back with NBC6 for updates.