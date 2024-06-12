WATCH LIVE: Heavy rain causes flooding, airport issues and I-95 closure in South Florida

A steady deluge of heavy rain was causing flooding throughout South Florida Wednesday, leading to major issues at airports and on roadways including the closure of a stretch of Interstate 95.

The I-95 closure was happening in the southbound lanes at Griffin Road, Florida Highway Patrol officials said.

Southbound traffic was being diverted at Oakland Park Boulevard and vehicles were being allowed to re-enter the highway at Stirling Road.

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

One vehicle was flooded in the area but there were no reported injuries, FHP officials said. Officials said the closure would remain in effect until further notice and until the water drains from the highway.

Other areas of I-895 were also experiencing flooding, including the southbound ramp at 151st Street and the northbound ramp at 135th Street. Express lanes were also flooded at Northwest 67th Street.

Major roadway flooding was being encountered across Miami-Dade and Broward, in areas including Hallandale Beach, Hollywood, downtown Miami, North Miami Beach and elsewhere.

Getty Images HALLANDALE BEACH, FLORIDA - JUNE 12: A person waits for help in a stalled vehicle sitting in the flooded street on June 12, 2024, in Hallandale Beach, Florida. The region is being adversely impacted as tropical moisture passes through the area. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

At Dania Pointe in Dania Beach, cars were stuck on roadways or driving on sidewalks to get through the floodwaters.

Cars are stuck in Dania Point blocking entrances and exits, some people are driving on sidewalks trying to stay above water and others are held up in parking garages trying to wait it out… @nbc6 pic.twitter.com/ai888EdoLJ — Chernéy Amhara (@CherneyAmharaTV) June 12, 2024

Wilton Manors Police reported that Andrews Avenue at 26th Street was underwater.

HAZARDOUS ROADWAY ALERT: Andrews Av at 26 Street is underwater. Avoid this route, and more importantly, #STAYHOME2STAYSAFE pic.twitter.com/ub1tgbJLh0 — Wilton Manors Police Department (@wiltonmanorspd) June 12, 2024

Authorities were advising motorists to stay off roadways as there were multiple reports of vehicles becoming stranded in flooded areas.

Officials at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport said there were delays and cancellations as there was standing water at the airport and neighboring roadways.

#WeatherAlert 2: Heavy rainfall across South Florida is impacting flight schedules. If you’re traveling today or picking up/dropping off, check with the airline for the latest flight status. There are delays, cancellations, & standing water on the airport & neighboring roadways. — Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood Int'l Airport (FLL) (@FLLFlyer) June 12, 2024

Miami International Airport also had flights that were being impacted by the weather. Both airports were urging travelers to check with their airline for flight information.

⚠️ #WeatherAdvisory (06/12/24) ⚠️

Inclement weather will affect flights. If you're traveling, please contact your airline for the latest updates. We’re also under a flood watch. Before heading to the airport, please check local conditions and avoid driving through flooded areas. pic.twitter.com/yrf51zgsY1 — Miami Int'l Airport (@iflymia) June 12, 2024

Check back with NBC6 for updates.