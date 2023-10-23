Dolphins to take part in “in-season” HBO's Hard Knocks later in fall 2023

The Miami Dolphins will be the new team featured in this year's in-season 'Hard Knocks' after an agreement was signed with NFL Films and HBO, the NFL announced.

The release date is still to be decided but the show is expected to debut later in fall 2023.

This would be the second time the Dolphins appear on Hard Knocks. The last time the Phins featured in the HBO show was in 2012, when Joe Philbin was in his first season as Head Coach and featured, albeit briefly, Chad Ochocinco, who was released from the team during the show.

Coach Mike McDaniel appeared reserved about the decision but admits he thinks the mental strength of this team can endure the distraction mid-season.

"I think it's more of, as a football coach, there's enough distractions that you have to overcome just in general. It's just the world that we live in and trying to get an entire team move in one direction. So I think that's that's the immediate resistance," McDaniel said in his day-after-the-game press conference.

"The decision, you know, was kind of made for you that you're worried about some of the some of the football competitive advantages leaving the building and being more accessible," he added.

Last year's in-season 'Hard Knocks' featured the Arizona Cardinals and it premiered in mid-November all the way until mid-January.