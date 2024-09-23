Dolphins' Tyreek Hill vows to fight police misconduct after MDPD incident

Miami Dolphins star wide receiver Tyreek Hill plans to take a stand against police misconduct nationwide following the incident that had him handcuffed on the ground outside Hard Rock Stadium earlier this month.

According to a press release from his attorney, Hill has retained a legal team after that tense confrontation with Miami-Dade Police officers during a traffic stop back on Sept. 8.

Body camera video that has since gone viral on social media captured the tough police take down as Hill was pulled out of his car and detained over allegations of careless driving just hours before the Dolphins' season opener against Jacksonville.

NBC6's Tony Pipitone breaks down what bodycam video of the incident shows moment by moment.

A 27-year veteran of the department who was involved in the incident, Officer Danny Torres, has been placed on administrative duty.

An employee profile released by the Miami-Dade Police Department showed Torres served as many as 50 days of suspension in six different incidents between 2014 and 2019.

The longest suspension was for 20 days. He also received four written reprimands.

"It is already clear that well before this incident, Miami-Dade County should have fired Officer Torres," attorney Jeffrey Neiman said in Monday's press release. "Instead, the County repeatedly returned Officer Torres to the street permitting him to use his police authority to terrorize people."

Hill and his legal team are also demanding Congress pass the "George Floyd Justice in Policing Act," which aims to increase accountability for law enforcement misconduct.