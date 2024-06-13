Don't know where your car is after the flooding? It could be here

Dozens of cars stalled across South Florida due to the heavy rain Wednesday, with many blocking busy streets and intersections, causing traffic jams and safety issues.

The owner of Prestige Towing says the City of Aventura asked them to bring any vehicles blocking roadways to a parking lot near Aventura Mall at 19907 Biscayne Boulevard.

The lot is near the Nordstrom/JC Penny parking garage.

Tow trucks could be seen coming in and out of the lot. The owner of Prestige told NBC6 many of those trucks were sent by insurance companies to retrieve their customers’ vehicles.