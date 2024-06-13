Aventura

Don't know where your car is after the flooding? It could be here

The owner of Prestige Towing says the City of Aventura asked them to bring any vehicles blocking roadways to a parking lot near Aventura Mall at 19907 Biscayne Boulevard

By Laura Rodriguez

NBC Universal, Inc.

Dozens of cars stalled across South Florida due to the heavy rain Wednesday, with many blocking busy streets and intersections, causing traffic jams and safety issues.

The owner of Prestige Towing says the City of Aventura asked them to bring any vehicles blocking roadways to a parking lot near Aventura Mall at 19907 Biscayne Boulevard.

📺 24/7 South Florida news stream: Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

SOUTH FLORIDA FLOODING

South Florida 7 hours ago

What to do if your car gets stuck in South Florida flood waters

South Florida 5 hours ago

Flooding in South Florida: These are the cities with the highest rainfall totals

The lot is near the Nordstrom/JC Penny parking garage.

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

Tow trucks could be seen coming in and out of the lot. The owner of Prestige told NBC6 many of those trucks were sent by insurance companies to retrieve their customers’ vehicles.

This article tagged under:

AventuraSouth FloridaFlooding
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us