“Don't shoot your gun”: Police asks not to celebrate the New Year by shooting at the sky

Police all over South Florida are warning residents of the dangers of shooting their gun into the air during New Year's Eve.

MDPD recently posted on X, formerly Twitter, to remind residents of the consequences that shooting into the air could have.

Refrain from celebratory gunfire this New Year's Eve. What goes up, will eventually come down. In a densely populated area like ours, you'll never know where the bullets will land. #NewYearSafety pic.twitter.com/srh0GoqxVL — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) December 29, 2023

Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office also relayed the message.

As we welcome 2024, let’s ensure a safe celebration for everyone. Remember:



🚫 Celebratory gunfire is ILLEGAL and DANGEROUS. Stray bullets can be harmful or even fatal.



📞 To report celebratory gunfire, call 561-688-3400, 911, call 911



Together, we can keep our community safe! pic.twitter.com/xthsL7eOw9 — PBSO (@PBCountySheriff) December 28, 2023

“People shoot up firearms to celebrate, but it comes down and it can injure someone or even kill somebody," said Officer Rafael Horta with Miami Police.

The saying "What goes up, must come down" especially applies to bullets.

“You don’t want to ring in the new year in the hospital, and you don’t want to ring in the new year in jail," Horta said.