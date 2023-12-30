Miami-Dade

“Don't shoot your gun”: Police asks not to celebrate the New Year by shooting at the sky

With the arrival of the new year, celebratory gun fire remains a hot safety issue for South Florida.

Police all over South Florida are warning residents of the dangers of shooting their gun into the air during New Year's Eve.

MDPD recently posted on X, formerly Twitter, to remind residents of the consequences that shooting into the air could have.

Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office also relayed the message.

“People shoot up firearms to celebrate, but it comes down and it can injure someone or even kill somebody," said Officer Rafael Horta with Miami Police.

The saying "What goes up, must come down" especially applies to bullets.

“You don’t want to ring in the new year in the hospital, and you don’t want to ring in the new year in jail," Horta said.

