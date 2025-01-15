Doral man arrested after allegedly stabbing dog that had to be euthanized

A Doral man was arrested after he allegedly stabbed a dog multiple times, requiring it to be euthanized.

Dante Antepara, 21, was arrested early Wednesday on a charge of animal cruelty with intent to injure or kill, Miami-Dade jail records showed.

According to an arrest report, the alleged incident happened at a home in the 5700 block of Northwest 112th Avenue.

Miami-Dade Corrections Dante Antepara

A witness said Antepara had been making incoherent statements over the phone and when she arrived at the home, she found it in disarray with blood on the floor, the report said.

Officers responded to the home and found the blood on the floor and the injured dog.

The dog was taken to an animal hospital for urgent medical treatment and it was discovered the pet had been stabbed seven times, the report said.

As a result of the injuries, the dog had to be euthanized.

Antepara gave a statement to police that was redacted from the report.

The report said a "lethal cutting instrument" was seized during the investigation, but gave no other details.

Antepara was booked into jail, and was expected to appear in bond court later Wednesday. Attorney information wasn't available.