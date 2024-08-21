Miami-Dade

Doral man arrested after child porn found on his devices: FDLE

FDLE officials said additional charges may be added upon further forensic analysis.

A Doral man was arrested on Tuesday after several videos featuring child pornography were found on his personal devices, according to an arrest report.

Idelfonso Ramirez-Sanchez, 73, is charged with 10 counts of possession of child sexual abuse material, which is a second-degree felony.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) served a search warrant at Ramirez-Sanchez's home on Tuesday, after its Miami cyber-crime squad and Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force began an undercover internet operation that located devices in the South Florida area sharing child sexual abuse material, according to an FDLE news release.

During the search warrant, agents discovered hundreds of files featuring child pornography on several devices belonging to Ramirez-Sanchez.

In the videos, toddlers and other young children were being sexually abused by adults, according to the arrest report.

Ramirez-Sanchez was arrested and transported to the Turner Guilford Knight Detention Center.

In bond court on Wednesday, the judge appointed a public defender for Ramirez-Sanchez and set his bond at $25,000.

