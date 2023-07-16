Doral Police arrest man attempting to steal catalytic converter, find 6 more in his car

A man sits behind bars after police say they caught him red handed attempting to steal a catalytic converter from a car at the Extended Stay Hotel in Doral.

According to the police report, Davislay Gonzalez Machuat was arrested when a suspicious noise alerted a patrol doing a routing check up of the hotel and found Gonzalez underneath a car, holding a red jigsaw.

Police say Gonzalez then took off on foot, leading them on a brief foot chase. Gonzalez was found with 6 other catalytic converters inside his car along with saw blades for the jigsaw.

According to the National Crime Insurance Board, the converters can fetch anywhere from $150 to $3000 dollars due to their valuable raw materials found inside, like platinum, rhodium and palladium.

Gonzalez was charged with 6 counts of Grand Theft 3rd degree-Motor Vehicle Parts, as well as 1 count each for dealing in stolen property, attempted burglary, Criminal mischief, possession of burglary tools, resisting an office without violence and loitering, according to the arrest report.