Doral teacher arrested on pornography charge after students report explicit Snapchat video

A Doral teacher has been arrested on a pornography charge after students reported seeing a lewd video of him on Snapchat.

Wesley Alvarez, 45, was fired from Ronald W. Reagan Senior High School, after an investigation from Miami-Dade Public Schools, district officials said Tuesday.

Wesley Alvarez

According to an arrest report, on Monday students reported to the school resource officer and school principal after seeing a public video of Alvarez on the social media application Snapchat.

The video reported by the students allegedly showed Alvarez exposing himself in front of a school bathroom mirror, the arrest report said.

The report also mentioned that students reported to the school resource officer that Alvarez was wearing the same clothing to work as the one they had seen in the alleged video.

The District issued a statement Tuesday saying they are aware of a video of Alvarez circulating on social media.

"As soon as the District became aware of these disturbing allegations, an investigation was launched and the individual was subsequently arrested," the statement said. "Conduct such as the one he is accused of will not be tolerated. As such, his employment with the District is being terminated and we will ensure he is precluded from seeking future employment with M-DCPS."

Following the reports, Alvarez was brought down to the school office and was read his Miranda Rights. He was then taken into custody and booked into jail.

Alvarez was set to appear in bond court Tuesday morning.