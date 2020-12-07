Double Homicide Mystery in Opa-locka After 2 Men Found Slain at Abandoned Home

Two men were found dead in the yard of an Opa-locka home over the weekend, and now homicide detectives are searching for answers.

The bodies of the men, 50-year-old Osmar Oliva and 26-year-old Johan Gonzalez Quesada, were discovered Saturday evening in the yard of 1801 Rutland Street, Miami-Dade Police officials said.

SEEKING INFORMATION: On 12/5/20, the pictured victims were discovered deceased in the yard of 1801 Rutland Street. Anyone with information is urged to contact @CrimeStopper305 at (305)471-8477 or by dialing **TIPS. pic.twitter.com/OtMfRGE0P9 — Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) December 7, 2020

Police said the home was abandoned, and fire rescue officials said three people had been shot and one transported to the hospital from the scene.

No other information on the deaths has been released.

Homicide detectives are asking for anyone with information to come forward, and a reward of up to $5,000 is being offered in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call 305-471-2400.

