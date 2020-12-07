Miami-Dade County

Double Homicide Mystery in Opa-locka After 2 Men Found Slain at Abandoned Home

The bodies of the men, 50-year-old Osmar Oliva and 26-year-old Johan Gonzalez Quesada, were discovered Saturday evening

NBC Universal, Inc.

Two men were found dead in the yard of an Opa-locka home over the weekend, and now homicide detectives are searching for answers.

The bodies of the men, 50-year-old Osmar Oliva and 26-year-old Johan Gonzalez Quesada, were discovered Saturday evening in the yard of 1801 Rutland Street, Miami-Dade Police officials said.

Police said the home was abandoned, and fire rescue officials said three people had been shot and one transported to the hospital from the scene.

No other information on the deaths has been released.

Local

coronavirus Jul 1

COVID-19 By The Numbers: Tracking Cases, Positivity Rate And More

Miami Beach 25 mins ago

Miami Beach Providing Film and Print COVID-19 Relief Grants

Homicide detectives are asking for anyone with information to come forward, and a reward of up to $5,000 is being offered in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call 305-471-2400.

Stay on top of the latest news and weather. Download the NBC 6 app for iOS or Android.

This article tagged under:

Miami-Dade CountyOpa-Locka
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World NBCLX Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral PolitiFact Weather Hurricane Season Weather alerts Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us