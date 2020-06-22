Drive-By Shooting in NW Miami-Dade Leaves 1 Man Dead, 1 Hospitalized: Police

Police are investigating an early morning drive-by shooting in Northwest Miami-Dade that left one man dead and another fighting for his life in an area hospital.

Miami-Dade Police say the shooting took place just after 3 a.m. near the 7300 block of Northwest 22nd Avenue, when officers arrived and found one victim shot in the upper torso and a second shot in the leg.

Both victims were rushed to Ryder Trauma Center, where one victim died and the second remains in critical condition. Officials have not released their identities at this time.

Investigators remain at the scene and have not released any information on possible suspects at this time.