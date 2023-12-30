Driver accused of striking and killing of a tow truck driver in 2022 Turnpike crash arrested

The driver who is accused of hitting and killing a tow truck driver on Florida's Turnpike on October 2022, has been arrested and charged with DUI manslaughter.

After a lengthy investigation, Florida Highway Patrol determined that Lucas Cerotti, 41, caused the crash and the death of the tow truck driver.

Lucas Cerotti, 41, arrested on charges of DUI manslaughter.

The incident occurred in the northbound lanes of the Florida Turnpike at Sunrise Boulevard around 5 a.m. Saturday, October 8, 2022.

According to FHP, a tow truck had arrived to help a disabled vehicle early Saturday morning when a 42-year-old Margate man drove his 2002 Ford 250 on the outside lane and plowed into the tow truck.

FHP reported that the driver veered off the roadway, entered the paved right shoulder and hit the tow truck pushing it into the disabled vehicle and another car.

The tow truck driver, who was outside of the vehicle at the time of the crash, was injured and taken to Broward General where he was pronounced dead.

Cerotti was arrested on Friday and is being held at Broward County Main Jail with 1 count of DUI manslaughter with unlawful blood-alcohol levels, 1 count of DUI manslaughter impairment, 1 count of vehicular homicide, 4 counts of DUI property damage and 4 counts of reckless driving with personal injury or property damage.