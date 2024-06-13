Driver arrested in Oakland Park DUI crash that killed pedestrian: BSO

A driver who fatally struck a pedestrian in Oakland Park has been arrested on DUI and other charges, authorities said.

Derrick Lamar Ferguson, 53, is facing multiple felony charges in the crash that killed William Thomas Magee, Broward Sheriff's Office officials said Thursday.

The crash happened around 5:30 p.m. Monday near the 2000 block of W. Oakland Park Boulevard.

Broward Sheriff's Office Derrick Lamar Ferguson

Officials said Ferguson was behind the wheel of a Dodge Caravan and was driving near a U.S. Postal Service office when he failed to negotiate a curve in the parking lot driveway.

The Caravan hit Magee and continued through a fence and bushes with Magee on the hood before crashing into a gas pump at the Shell gas station next door, throwing Magee to the ground, officials said.

Magee was rushed to Broward Health Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

While deputies were at the scene, Ferguson entered the Caravan and removed an item before attempting to flee on foot, officials said.

Deputies pursued him and placed him into custody, then discovered a loaded firearm in Ferguson’s waistband and a bag of narcotics in one of his pockets, officials said.

The narcotics field tested positive for fentanyl and cocaine.

Ferguson was arrested on several charges including DUI causing death, DUI second offense, failure to stop or remain at an accident involving death, armed trafficking in fentanyl and resisting an officer without violence.

He was booked into jail, where he remained held without bond.