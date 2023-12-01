Driver in custody after pursuit of stolen Alfa Romeo ends in crash on Turnpike in Miami-Dade

A man was taken into custody at gunpoint after a chase of a stolen Alfa Romeo ended in a crash on the Florida's Turnpike in Miami-Dade Friday afternoon, officials said.

The incident began when Florida Highway Patrol troopers spotted the stolen silver Alfa romeo sedan in the area of the Golden Glades Interchange, officials said.

troopers tried to perform a traffic stop but the driver fled and a brief pursuit ensued. It ended when a trooper was able to use a P.I.T. maneuver that caused the sedan to crash.

Aerial footage from NBC6's Chopper 6 showed Florida Highway Patrol troopers and Miami-Dade Police officers surrounding the damaged car in the northbound lanes of the Turnpike close to the Northwest 199th Street exit near Miami Gardens.

The man got out of the driver's seat with his hands up and laid on the ground as officers with guns drawn moved in and took him into custody.

The driver's identity and possible charges he may face were unknown.

Officials said the incident remains under investigation.

