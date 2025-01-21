Driver in fatal Pompano Beach crash was going 124 mph, tested positive for cocaine: BSO

A BMW driver who was allegedly going 124 mph shortly before a crash in Pompano Beach that killed another driver last year has been arrested after authorities said he tested positive for cocaine after the collision.

Angelo Michael Ragonese, 49, was arrested Monday on 10 charges including vehicular homicide, DUI manslaughter, DUI with damage to the property or person of another, reckless driving, child abuse and child neglect, Broward jail records showed.

Broward Sheriff's Office Angelo Michael Ragonese

The crash happened around 9:20 a.m. on Sept. 17, 2024 at the intersection of E. Atlantic Boulevard and Northeast 15th Avenue.

According to an arrest affidavit, Ragonese was driving a 2022 BMW M4 coupe with his juvenile son as a passenger when he was involved in a crash with a Toyota Camry.

The BMW T-boned the Toyota while it was making a turn, causing the Toyota to rotate and slide off the roadway and crash into a bank, the affidavit said.

NBC6 Scene of a fatal crash in Pompano Beach on Sept. 17, 2024.

Witnesses said Ragonese was driving the BMW recklessly, speeding and maneuvering around other vehicles before the crash, and after the crash, witnesses said Ragonese got out of the BMW and started yelling profanities at the driver of the Toyota, who was unconscious, the affidavit said.

The witnesses said Ragonese was "not acting 'normal' and appeared to be under the influence," then "became verbally aggressive and confrontational with a witness, who is a registered nurse attempting to render aid to [the victim]," the affidavit said.

Ragonese and his son and the other driver were all taken to a local hospital. Both Ragonese and his son were treated and released but the Toyota driver, whose identity wasn't released, died from their injuries two days later, on Sept. 19.

NBC6 A damaged BMW at the scene of a fatal crash in Pompano Beach on Sept. 17, 2024.

Ragonese refused to provide a blood sample but blood samples were taken after a search warrant was issued, and a toxicology report showed Ragonese tested positive for cocaine, the affidavit said.

The BMW's data recorder showed it was going about 83 mph when the airbag deployed where the posted speed limit is 35, the affidavit said.

It also showed the BMW obtained a maximum speed of 124 mph just prior to the crash, the affidavit said.

Ragonese, of Oakland Park, was booked into jail. Attorney information wasn't available.