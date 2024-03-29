Driver sought after fleeing scene of fiery hit-and-run crash in Miami

Police are searching for a driver who fled the scene of a fiery hit-and-run crash in Miami Friday morning.

The crash happened just before 6 a.m. in the 1700 block of Southwest 10th Street in Little Havana.

Miami Police officials said a person who was driving a car hit a parked, unoccupied car, which caused both vehicles to catch fire.

Witness video showed the two vehicles, a BMW SUV and what appeared to be a blue Chevy sedan, engulfed in flames.

A woman who witnessed the crash also described the chaos.

"I heard a very loud boom," Anne Jackaway said. "I only heard one loud boom so it didn't slam on its brakes, it just hit the car directly, probably full speed."

Jackaway said she called 911 as intense flames and a big cloud of smoke shot into the air.

"The flames immediately were firing up onto the sky," she said.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the flames and police confirmed no one was injured, as far as they know.

Cesar Rogriguez said he had rented the BMW that was hit. But he had gone to get something to eat with friends and did not realize what had happened until much later.

According to police, witnesses saw a woman who fled the scene on foot.

Police are still investigating who is the owner of the car that's responsible for the crash and looking for the woman who left the scene.

Check back with NBC6 for updates.