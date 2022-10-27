Driver to be Cited for Causing Fiery Delray Beach Crash Involving Fuel Tanker: FHP

The driver of a car which caused a fiery chain reaction crash Tuesday in Delray Beach that left three people critically injured will be cited.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the citation will be given to the driver of the first car involved in the crash that involved three other cars and a tractor trailer. No additional information was given.

The incident happened on I-95 near Atlantic Avenue in Delray Beach shortly after 1 p.m. FHP officials said one of the cars traveled into the tanker's lane of travel, causing a collision. The tanker overturned.

A third driver swerved to avoid the crash and hit the median, knocking down a light pole that fell into traffic, hitting the fourth and fifth cars, officials said.

Footage showed a tanker truck and two cars on fire near the median of the highway, with plumes of thick black smoke filling the air.

Multiple fire trucks responded to the scene and the roadway was completely shut down as crews worked to put out the flames.

Fire rescue officials said five people ended up with injuries in the crash, with three of them seriously hurt. The victims have not been officially identified.

Firefighter Eric Solera said his coworker, 26-year-old Brian, was injured in the crash. Brian and his girlfriend Su were in an Uber headed toward a cruise port when the tanker flipped on its side and burst into flames.

Solera said the couple was in the hospital with burns. Brian had apparently broken out of the car window to escape but went back to save Su when he realized she was still in the car.

FHP is the lead investigator of the cause of the crash.