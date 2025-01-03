Driver tried to flee New Year's Eve crash in Pompano Beach that killed scooter rider: BSO

A driver is facing charges after authorities said he tried to flee the scene of a New Year's Eve crash in Pompano Beach that left a scooter rider dead.

The crash happened shortly before 10:30 p.m. Tuesday near the 3000 block of Copans Road.

Broward Sheriff's Office officials said 24-year-old Jacques Malik Mayfield was driving a white Audi Q7 when he entered the path of the electric scooter, which was near the bicycle lane.

Jacques Malik Mayfield

Lokesley Myrthil, who was operating the scooter, slammed into the Audi's windshield before he was thrown to the roadway, officials said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Mayfield continued driving but eventually stopped the Audi and he and his passengers fled on foot, authorities said.

BSO and Coconut Creek Police officers quickly found Mayfield and one of his passengers as they were trying to get in a rideshare, and they were taken into custody, officials said.

Mayfield was arrested and booked into jail on charges that include failure to remain at an accident involving death, driving without a license causing death and felony probation violation.