‘This is a homicide, not a game': Driver urged to come forward after man dies in Deerfield Beach hit-and-run

Caesar Jackson wrapped his arm around his brother as he spoke about how their father was ripped from their lives in a hit-and-run crash last month.

“We are asking for closure for us all,” Jackson said. “I don’t want another family to have to go through what we’ve gone through. There’s been so many tears shed, from him being hit to being beside in his hospital and ultimately having to let him go.”

Broward Sheriff’s Traffic Homicide Unit detectives said a car struck Clifford Jackson, 57, on his motorcycle and then took off around 10:23 p.m. on Monday, March 11 along Dixie Highway and SW 10th Street in Deerfield Beach.

Investigators said they found pieces of a silver 2016-2019 Hyundai Elantra that struck Jackson as the car made a left-hand turn through the intersection.

Jackson was riding a 2006 Honda motorcycle at the time. He had the right-of-way and wore a helmet.

“Why didn’t that person stay? All they had to do was stop and pick up the telephone?” Det. Michael Wiley said. “It’s going to have damage to the passenger side based on dynamics of the crash.”

Originally from California, Jackson was an Army veteran who moved to Florida some 35 years ago.

“In the military is where he found his love for engines, fixing cars and motorcycles, it was his passion,” Caesar Jackson said.

Clifford Jackson’s condition only deteriorated in the hospital. He died 12 days after the crash. His family has a message for the driver responsible.

“I’ve forgiven you, I can’t live with that burden. I don’t know what happened, maybe you got scared. The only thing I can ask is relieve yourself of this burden, he’s passed. This is a homicide, it’s not a game,” Jackson said.

Deputies do not think speed was a factor in the crash. They suspect the driver didn’t see Jackson coming. But they have a hard time believing the driver didn’t realize they hit someone.

Jackson leaves behind six adult children and several grandchildren.

There is a $5,000 reward from Crime Stoppers for anyone with information that leads to an arrest. You can call anonymously, (954) 493-TIPS (8477)