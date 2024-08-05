Early voting begins in Miami-Dade County for Primary Election

Miami-Dade County voters are heading to the polls Monday as early voting begins for the Aug. 20 Primary Election.

Now through Friday, residents can cast their vote from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. On Saturday and Sunday, voting will be available from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Next week, the hours are from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. from Aug. 12 through Aug. 16. On Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 17 and 18, the early voting will be available from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

There are 23 early voting locations across Miami-Dade County, but on Election Day, voters have to go to their assigned precincts.

Before heading to the polls, voters are urged to review their customized sample ballot.

Regardless of party affiliation, there are a number of non-partisan races and questions that all Miami-Dade County voters will be able to vote in.

Due to a change in Florida law, all vote-by-mail requests expired on Dec. 31, 2022. If you are who want to vote by mail for the 2024 election cycle are required to renew their request online immediately.

Early voting in Monroe County for the Primary Election will also be available now through Aug. 17, and early voting in Broward will be held from Aug. 10 to Aug. 18.

For a full list of early voting locations in Miami-Dade County, click here.