Florida Report Card 2022: See What Each School Earned in Miami-Dade, Broward

The Florida Department of Education released its annual report card for every school in the state Thursday, grading each school on an “A” through “F” scale.

The state also released it school districts grades, in which Miami-Dade County Public School celebrated another A and Broward County Public Schools retained its B – only one percentage point away from an A.

Fifty-four percent of the Miami-Dade schools earned an A, and nearly all schools in the district earned an A, B or C.

"Thank you @MDCPS’ teachers and leaders, students and parents, staff, and community on another A-district rating!" Miami-Dade schools superintendent Alberto Carvalho said in a tweet. "Three years in a row."

Meanwhile, 45 percent of Broward schools received an A, while 79 percent of schools received an A, B, or C grade.

"When we take a look at the number of schools that received a school grade of A or B, percentage-wise, we’re higher than what the state average is, and so this is amazing news for us," said Broward Schools Superintendent Dr. Vickie Cartwright while speaking about the challenges the district faced.

Education officials said individual schools are graded on a variety of factors, including standardized test scores, graduation rates, and industry certifications earned.

Here are the individual grades for every school in Broward, Miami-Dade, Palm Beach and Monroe counties – and the entire state of Florida.