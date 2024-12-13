After overcoming adversity, Victoria Lebron inspires everyone around her

There are many ways to stand out in high school.

Some kids are stars in the classroom or on the playing field, some are talented artists or musicians, and some, like Victoria Lebron, have earned widespread admiration because they’ve overcome so much adversity.

We found her in her comfort zone at Cypress Bay High School in Weston, not just hanging out with her friends, but leading an effort to help St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee.

“St. Jude is the hospital that saved my life,” Victoria said.

During the lunch period, students were making cards for St. Jude patients. Victoria knows what it’s like to receive well-wishes in a hospital bed.

“They did a quick CT scan and they found a brain tumor the size of a golf ball in my tiny eight-year-old head,” Victoria said.

That’s when a little girl’s life turned upside down. Surgeons removed most of that non-cancerous tumor, but a year later it had doubled in size. She couldn’t see, and the next operation led to a paralyzing stroke.

“It was difficult, it was learning how to walk, talk, breathe, read, literally do everything all over again,” explained Victoria.

After proton radiation treatments at St. Jude, which were an emerging technology at the time, Victoria’s tumor has been kept in a dormant state.

Fast forward to her senior year of high school, and Victoria is among the top students and a leader of the Mentoring Tomorrow’s Leaders club, and she is deeply respected.

“She is so strong, and I love how she can turn a bad situation into anything positive, and it really inspires me and makes me the person I am today,” said classmate Delfina Diaz Valdez.

“In spite of everything, you know, she still maintained that grace, that hope, and that somewhat defiance, in a good way, and I think that’s an inspiration to everybody,” added another friend, Emilio Gomez.

Imagine growing up and fighting obstacles you can’t control at the same time.

“I would always think, why did this happen to me? Why? Did I do something wrong? You know, all the thoughts that we all have, and now I see it as a blessing,” Victoria said.

Victoria has overcome the physical challenges, she looks normal on the outside, but she’s internalized all that adversity from childhood, and it fuels her now.

“That has all made me so much fiercer, so much more confident and it now, it’s the reason of why I am who I am,” she said.

Dr. Jamez Williams says Victoria brings the perspective of someone who’s been through serious hardship to his classroom.

“She’s like a daughter to me,” Williams said. “And she’s always willing to share and say listen, I know you might be going through some bad things but let me tell you about what I’ve gone through and if I got through it, you can get through it, she inspires students and they’re always in awe once she speaks.”

Victoria sketches and paints to express herself. She uses some of her work in her capacity as an ambassador for St. Jude, traveling around the country to tell her story, and to advise other kids going through medical crises.

“Continue believing, keep pushing through, find your support bases, and you’ll find your way,” Victoria said.

It’s wisdom earned through experience.