Israel's flagship airline announced increased flights to Tel Aviv amid conflict

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

EL AL Airlines is expanding direct flights to Israel amid conflict from the unprecedented attacks from Iran.

Starting Monday, Israel's flagship airline will offer twice weekly direct flights from Fort Lauderdale to Tel Aviv on Mondays and Saturdays.

Broward County officials hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony Monday for the inaugural year-round flight.

This ceremony comes just two days after Iran attacked Israel by launching a series of missiles and drones, marking the first time Iran launched a direct attack on Israeli soil.

