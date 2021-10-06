El Portal Police on the Lookout for Prowler Caught on Camera

Police are searching for a man who was caught on surveillance footage peeking into a home in El Portal.

Catherine Leoni's motion-sensitive surveillance camera alerted her to something outside her front door after 1 a.m. Sunday.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

"I think maybe it's a cat, maybe it's something else, and then I look and I see a person walking very quickly away from my front door," Leoni said.

Leoni woke up her husband and then they called the police.

Detectives say the same person seen in this video has also been breaking into cars in the neighborhood.

Leoni's front door was locked but wonders what would have happened if it wasn't.

"I mean if the door was unlocked, what was he going to do? Like what were his intentions?" she said.

The man was wearing a white Michael Kors t-shirt with a lot of emblems on them, a yellow surgical mask, white sneakers and a red backpack, police said.

Detectives want residents to be alert and if they have any information to call the El Portal police department or Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember you can always remain anonymous.