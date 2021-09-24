Eligible For a Booster Shot? Here's Where You Can Get One in South Florida

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday endorsed Pfizer's COVID-19 booster shots for millions of older or otherwise vulnerable Americans.

CDC advisers said boosters should be offered to people 65 and older, nursing home residents and those ages 50 to 64 who have risky underlying health problems. The extra dose would be given once they are at least six months past their last Pfizer shot.

To find out if you are eligible, click here to check out more details.

Several retailers are already making the third shot available at locations across the country, including South Florida. This list will be updated as more locations make boosters available.

CVS

649 locations in Florida are administering the Pfizer booster. Eligible individuals interested in receiving the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 booster or their initial vaccine series can make an appointment at CVS.com.

Walmart

Schedule your appointment for a booster online here.

Walgreens

Appointment scheduling for booster shots begins Saturday, Sept. 25. Click here to schedule or call 1-800-WALGREENS.

Memorial Healthcare System

Memorial Healthcare System is now taking appointments for boosters. Click here for more information.