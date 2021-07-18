Events Scheduled Across South Florida Sunday in Support of Cuba Protests

Residents across South Florida will continue to show their support for the Cuban community with events scheduled Sunday across both Miami-Dade and Broward counites.

An "Estamos Contigo" Cuba march will begin at 4:00 p.m. at the Jose Marti Memorial at 861 Southwest 13th Avenue in Miami and participants will walk to the Little Havana mural. Also, a family friendly 'Niños For Cuba' rally in Tropical Park will take place at 5 p.m.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

“Being able to do this, it's great," teacher Daniella Salgado said. "It’s great so that the kids there can watch this and say, oh my gosh, there’s somebody who sees me, somebody who wants this for us.”

A rally is also scheduled to take place starting at 3 p.m. outside the Sergio’s Cuban Restaurant located at 13620 Pines Boulevard in Pembroke Pines.

Saturday, a land and sea rally for Cuba took place at the Freedom Tower on Biscayne Boulevard. Miami Police had closed off Biscayne Boulevard from Northeast 6th Street to 8th Street to traffic.

Several artists appeared at the rally to raise their voices as they stand in solidarity with the Cuban people fighting for freedom on the island.

“We need intervention,” protestor David Jover, who immigrated from the island nation, said. “That’s my message. It’s only gotten worse since I left.”

Since protests erupted on the island, internet has been down or spotty. Jover says he can’t reach his family there.

“I don’t even know if my family and my friends are okay,” he said. “What am I supposed to do with this? This is the only thing I can do.”

Ileana Quincosa can’t reach her family either.

“They’re killing them,” Quincosa said. “They’re mutilating them. They’re silencing them. They’re telling them if they speak up, they will kill them.”

“We’re free to speak, but they are not,” protestor Maritza Parrios-Pereira said. “So, I have to come here and do it for them.”

Videos were played during the rally, showing police in Cuba arresting people in their homes and on the streets. Protestors also took to the water with a smaller rally held behind the FTX Arena.

The Freedom Tower has stood as a symbol of hope and freedom in Miami for many immigrants who once sought citizenship in South Florida.

“You will see images that we’ve gotten access to from people in Cuba,” he said. “You will hear voice notes of people in Cuba talking directly to the exile community, talking to the international community and to all of their brothers and sisters out here — whoever can be an echo for their cry for liberty.”

Organizers are encouraging all members of the Miami community to join.

Nearly 300 people boarded buses in Grapeland Park on Friday and headed to Washington, D.C to bring a “show of love” for the cause of Cuban freedom.

Once in Washington, D.C., protesters marched to the Cuban Embassy, joined by other Cuban-American protesters from across the country to rally and then moved to the White House in the afternoon.