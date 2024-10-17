Ex-fugitive extradited to Miami-Dade to face charge in 2023 Miami Beach club murder

A man who'd been wanted in a fatal 2023 shooting inside a Miami Beach nightclub and a 2022 kidnapping in Canada and was caught just days after he was added to the U.S. Marshals 15 Most Wanted Fugitives list has been extradited to Miami-Dade, records showed.

Deshawn "Thorobread" Davis was booked into a Miami-Dade jail on Wednesday on a first-degree murder charge, records showed.

Miami-Dade Corrections Deshawn Davis

Davis, 36, was captured in California back in August. He'd been wanted in the May 7, 2023 shooting inside Miami Beach's GALA nightclub that left a man dead and two women injured.

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

Video from inside the club captured the chaotic aftermath of the shooting inside the packed club.

Killed in the shooting was Lowell “Lo” Grissom, a Miami rapper and talent scout for Chris Brown Entertainment. Authorities believe the murder was a targeted attack with a gang nexus.

Davis, who is from Canada, had been added to the U.S. Marshals 15 Most Wanted Fugitives list on Aug. 1.

He'd already been featured on Canada’s 25 Most Wanted list for his involvement in a January 2022 kidnapping of a women who remains missing.

Davis and two others were charged with the kidnapping of Elnaz Hajtamiri, who was taken from a relative's house in Wasaga Beach, Ontario, on the night of Jan. 12, 2022, to an SUV before disappearing.