Ex-Hialeah cop found guilty of kidnapping charges in homeless beating trial

An ex-Hialeah officer was found guilty Tuesday of armed kidnapping charges but was acquitted of battery charges after being accused of kidnapping and beating a homeless man.

Rafael Otano was fired after the incident last year. He was rearrested Tuesday after jurors deliberated.

Ex-Hialeah officer Rafael Otano GUILTY on armed kidnapping.



NOT guilty of battery.



He was taken back into custody. @nbc6 pic.twitter.com/n1W0jCHxrO — Christian Colón (@ColonCJC) August 30, 2023

“There is zero evidence of an arrest. I’m not telling him they didn’t have a right to arrest him that day. What I am telling you at the point in time they realized who they were dealing with, they needed to invoke their own justice,” said Shawn Abuhoff, Assistant State Attorney.

Otano and his co-defendant Lorenzo Orfila, who’s not on trial yet, reported to a shopping plaza after a business owner complained Jose Ortega-Gutierrez was allegedly disturbing the peace. Ortega-Gutierrez is homeless and is known to live at the plaza.

The man went from being a suspect to a victim after prosecutors say Otano and Orfila arrested Ortega-Gutierrez, drove him out of their assigned sector, and beat him in an illegal dump site outside Hialeah.

“He chose Jose Ortega Gutierrez. Because God forbid it ever came to this moment,” said Carolina Sanchez, Assistant State Attorney. “Who would people believe? The homeless convicted felon or two sworn officers of the law.”

Defense attorneys spent most of the trial discrediting the victim. They brought up his criminal convictions and alcoholism. Ortega-Gutierrez told jurors he was an alcoholic with a criminal past who was beaten by Hialeah police officers.

“He didn’t handcuff him, didn’t pat him down, he didn’t yell across the parking lot. He wasn’t even there when they arrested him,” argued Michael Pizzi, Otano’s attorney.

Otano denied all the allegations. His co-defendant Orfila was also charged with kidnapping, battery and attempted official misconduct.

Rafael Otano is facing kidnapping and battery charges for driving the man away from his assigned sector and beating him.

Otano and Orfila's cellphone records and cop car GPS pings them near the shopping plaza where the arrest took place. It later allegedly shows both of them near the dump site where the victim claims he was beaten.

There is a second part to the victim’s arrest that state attorneys did not bring up during Otano’s trial. Days after the incident, Ortega-Gutierrez said he was approached by another man Ali Amin Saleh, who identified himself as a private investigator, and offered him $1,200 in cash to sign an affidavit that he had been arrested for drinking and hadn't been beaten by the officers, authorities said.

Saleh was charged with tampering. The notary, Juan Prietocofino, who signed that affidavit admitted his guilt on Aug. 7 for notary fraud. Prietocofino, who worked with Saleh, notarized the fake arrest affidavit about the alleged beating where the victim would follow a different story and say he had been arrested for drinking and hadn't been beaten by the officers.

Saleh and Orfila have court hearings in September.