Ex-Miami-Dade School Board member charged with using school funds for personal benefit

A former Miami-Dade School Board member is facing charges related to using school funds for personal benefit, authorities said Thursday.

Authorities haven't released the name of the school board member but sources identified her to NBC6 as Lubby Navarro, who previously served in District 7.

Miami-Dade jail records showed the 49-year-old Navarro was facing charges including organized fraud and grand theft.

Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle and Miami-Dade's Inspector General Felix Jimenez were expected to hold a news conference Thursday afternoon to discuss the arrest.

