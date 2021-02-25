Ex-Teacher at Miami Beach School Investigated for Inappropriate Behavior

A Miami Beach school is investigating a former teacher for possible inappropriate behavior.

The former teacher, who sources identified as 48-year-old Alexandra Handwerger, was terminated from Miami Beach's Hebrew Academy two weeks ago.

NBC 6 also obtained a letter that was sent by the school to parents recently about the incident.

"We received information that there is a video and possible photos of a former teacher that are inappropriate. It is our understanding that some graduates and current students may have received copies of the videos and/or photos," the school's letter reads, in part. "We are unaware of how our students received the videos/photos at this time, but have been and continue to conduct a thorough investigation regarding the entirety of this serious matter."

The letter said the school's administration and therapist will be meeting with groups of students to discuss the situation.

"These are troubling allegations being put forth and we take them very seriously. Ms. Handwerger understands the school’s need to pursue such claims and has been fully cooperative with their efforts thus far," an attorney for Handwerger said in a statement.

NBC 6 has reached out to the school for comment but haven't heard back.

Handwerger is the wife of former WSVN broadcaster Rosh Lowe, who spent more than a decade at the station.

Attorney David Kubiliun, who represents Lowe, said he had no knowledge of any alleged inappropriate behavior and is a dedicated father who is a victim in this situation and is doing all he can to care for their children.