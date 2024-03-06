Explosion that leveled West Park home likely caused by accidental gas leak: Fire Marshal

A massive explosion that destroyed a West Park home just days before Christmas was likely caused by an accidental gas leak, according to a new report from a state fire marshal.

The report released Wednesday by the Florida Department of Financial Services Division of Investigative and Forensic Services concludes the investigation into the Dec. 19 explosion of the home at 5206 Southwest 20th Street.

Surveillance footage from nearby homes showed the house exploding and a ball of fire shooting into the air around 12:30 a.m. Aerial footage later showed the home almost completely leveled.

A family of four who were in the home at the time miraculously survived the blast.

The blast not only leveled the home, it left nearby homes and cars damaged and sent debris throughout the neighborhood. Two people who live next door also had to be hospitalized, though they suffered less serious injuries.

"The structure sustained catastrophic damage as a result of the explosion. Debris field encompassed over a block radius with no wall standing on the structure," the report noted. "The roof to the structure was observed leaning against the east exterior wall of the property located to its west."

The report said large pieces of concrete blocks were spread throughout the property and at the roof top of the home next door.

The blast even caused the home's reinforced concrete beams to be blown about 10 feet from its original location, and sent the home's front door flying down the street, the report said.

"The structure’s front door was located on the front southeast corner yard of property located at 1912 SW 52nd Ave. Windows to surrounding properties were blown out and several adjacent properties sustained severe damage," the report said.

New video shows the moments a home in West Park explodes, sending debris and ash flying in the air. NBC6's Lorena Inclan reports

According to the report, a neighbor told investigators he'd smelled a "faint smell of gas" about two days earlier, on Dec. 17.

Another neighbor said he'd smelled "something weird" on Dec. 18 but thought it was a septic tank, the report said.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue had removed a propane tank that had a leak, the report said.

A gas line was inspected and was found to be damaged in multiple areas due to the explosion, but the investigator wrote that it was the likely source of the explosion.

"It is my hypothesis that gas vented into the structure via an area compromised on the gas line," the inspector wrote. "Once inside the propane gas was picked up through the air handler return which then distributed and mixed the gases to all rooms within the structure via the air ducts. Once the explosive limits were reached, several competent sources of ignition (Refrigerator, A/C unit, Air handlers heating coils) could have detonated the propane."

The end of the line that led into the damaged home had a loose cap, but it's unclear if the cap was loose before or after the explosion, the report said.

The report concluded that the explosion was accidental.

Investigators had initially pointed to gas as the cause of the explosion, though the homeowner told NBC6 after the incident that he didn't use gas.

According to the report, investigators found the property did not have any natural gas being introduced into the home and no other sources of fuel was observed at the property other than propane.

Despite the findings neighbors on the street said they are exhausted and want to move forward, and they want to see the explosion site cleaned up so that it no longer continues to bring back memories of the event.